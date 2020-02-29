Home States Tamil Nadu

Films on inter-caste marriages stoke intense political debate in Tamil Nadu

Two Tamil films that deal with honour killing in different perspectives set off a buzz on inter-caste marriages.

Published: 29th February 2020 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

A banner erected by PMK cadre in a theatre premises at Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Two Tamil films that deal with honour killing in different perspectives set off a buzz on inter-caste marriages. Kanni Maadam and Draupadi do not boast of the star cast and top directors, but the films stoke intense debate among nationalists and leaders of caste-based outfits.

Draupadi hit the screens on Friday and was received with frenzy by PMK cadre. Banners with slogans ‘Here comes Draupadi to save the women of all communities,’ are erected in theatres in Tiruchy. Police personnel were deployed in the theatre in the wake of the response the trailer generated weeks ago.

There are adequate symbolic representations in Draupadi to indicate that the plot revolves around the Vanniyar community.

A character has a ring tone ‘Maaveeraney’ song, which evoked pandemonium in the theatre. For, the late leader of Vanniyar Sangam J Guru was referred to as Maaveeran by his supporters.

Further, several youths in the movie are shown sporting yellow t-shirts, bearing symbols of the Vanniyar Sangam.

Director G Mohan believes that many cases of honour killings were not true and that thought finds explicit reflection in some scenes and dialogues.  

The argument of the director is that there exist people who woo girls from wealthy families only to extort money.

PMK founder S Ramadoss watched the movie with his family and tweeted recommending the movie especially for those who have daughters.

BJP leader H Raja also praised the movie as an attempt to reform the society. 

Kanni Maadam

The movie released last week, is directed by debutant Bose Venkat. It runs down caste pride and shows how it kills one’s own wards in the name of honour and finally how it destroys a beautiful family.

Periyarists and Ambedkarists are celebrating the movie saying that it speaks loud of ill-effects of the caste system.

Advertisements for this movie feature images of the two leaders. Also, many sequences in the movie show the portrait of these two leaders.

Before the curtain falls, a saying of Periyar against caste and religion comes on screen.

The honour killing scene would remind one of the Udumalaipettai incidents. After watching the film, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan described it as the need of the hour.

The reception the film drew has surprised the distributors, who had only exhibited it in Chennai and neighbouring areas, fearing it may not have takers in the hinterland.

Now they are planning for a re-release on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
inter-caste marriages Draupadi Kanni Maadam Kollywood Tamil films
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp