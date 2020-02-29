Films on inter-caste marriages stoke intense political debate in Tamil Nadu

K Ezhilarasan By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Two Tamil films that deal with honour killing in different perspectives set off a buzz on inter-caste marriages. Kanni Maadam and Draupadi do not boast of the star cast and top directors, but the films stoke intense debate among nationalists and leaders of caste-based outfits.

Draupadi hit the screens on Friday and was received with frenzy by PMK cadre. Banners with slogans ‘Here comes Draupadi to save the women of all communities,’ are erected in theatres in Tiruchy. Police personnel were deployed in the theatre in the wake of the response the trailer generated weeks ago.

There are adequate symbolic representations in Draupadi to indicate that the plot revolves around the Vanniyar community.

A character has a ring tone ‘Maaveeraney’ song, which evoked pandemonium in the theatre. For, the late leader of Vanniyar Sangam J Guru was referred to as Maaveeran by his supporters.

Further, several youths in the movie are shown sporting yellow t-shirts, bearing symbols of the Vanniyar Sangam.

Director G Mohan believes that many cases of honour killings were not true and that thought finds explicit reflection in some scenes and dialogues.

The argument of the director is that there exist people who woo girls from wealthy families only to extort money.

PMK founder S Ramadoss watched the movie with his family and tweeted recommending the movie especially for those who have daughters.

BJP leader H Raja also praised the movie as an attempt to reform the society.

Kanni Maadam

The movie released last week, is directed by debutant Bose Venkat. It runs down caste pride and shows how it kills one’s own wards in the name of honour and finally how it destroys a beautiful family.

Periyarists and Ambedkarists are celebrating the movie saying that it speaks loud of ill-effects of the caste system.

Advertisements for this movie feature images of the two leaders. Also, many sequences in the movie show the portrait of these two leaders.

Before the curtain falls, a saying of Periyar against caste and religion comes on screen.

The honour killing scene would remind one of the Udumalaipettai incidents. After watching the film, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan described it as the need of the hour.

The reception the film drew has surprised the distributors, who had only exhibited it in Chennai and neighbouring areas, fearing it may not have takers in the hinterland.

Now they are planning for a re-release on Monday.