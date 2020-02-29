Home States Tamil Nadu

Tax trouble: GV Prakash moves court

The primary contention of G V Prakash is that the composer of a musical work becomes the absolute owner of the copyright for their work under the Copyrights Act,

Published: 29th February 2020 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Kollywood star GV Prakash

Kollywood star GV Prakash (Photo | GV Prakash Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the footsteps of AR Rahman, music director GV Prakash Kumar has moved a plea at the Madras High Court seeking an interim injunction on the tax notice issued by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence.  The notice, served by the joint director of the tax authority, demanded GST to the tune of Rs 1.84 crore over the permanent transfer of music copyrights to movie producers.

The primary contention of G V Prakash is that the composer of a musical work becomes the absolute owner of the copyright for their work under the Copyrights Act, and subsequent transfer of such rights are exempted from tax under the Mega Exemption notification issued by the central government. Admitting the plea, Justice Anita Sumanth issued notices to the authorities to file a detailed reply and adjourned the case to March 3.

In terms of Section 13(1)(a) of the Indian Copyright Act, copyright subsists in musical work and the composer is the sole and absolute owner of such right and is exempted from service tax. A person having the copyright of a cinematographic film would also not be required to pay service tax on the amount received from the film exhibitors for exhibiting the film in cinema theatres, said GV Prakash.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GV Prakash
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp