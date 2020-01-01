Drunk man murdered boy for mocking at him?

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A man was arrested on Tuesday for strangulating a six-year-old boy to death in North Muthalapuram near Ettayapuram. On the motive behind the murder, police said that the suspect, S Arulraj (26), got furious when the boy Nagulan (6) mocked at him while he was in an inebriated condition. The suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation.

The son of one Jaishankar, Nagulan went missing from his house on Monday afternoon. Before police arrested Arulraj, a serial offender, the relatives of the boy, on Tuesday morning, staged a protest by blocking Thoothukudi-Madurai national highway at M Kottur on Tuesday, affecting road traffic for over two hours. Later on Tuesday, the police recovered the body of the child from the bushes.

The protest affected road traffic for over two hours and police personnel convinced the agitators to taken immediate action. The body of the boy was sent to government hospital for postmortem examination. A case was registered against Arulraj and further investigation is on.