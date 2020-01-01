Puducherry Women's Commission chairperson, tahsildar among 11 booked for forging French documents

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The chairperson of Puducherry Women's Commission R Rani and a tahsildar were among the 11 people who were booked by the Puducherry CB-CID officials on charges of forging documents of Kuyil Thoppu land, a groove in Karuvadikuppam where revolutionary poet Bharathiyar composed his famous Kuyil Pattu.

The suspects allegedly faked French period (January 30, 1935) documents for grabbing a portion of the land and obtaining compensation from the government during the land acquisition process for the East Coast Road expansion.

Complainants stated that the suspects conspired, fabricated documents and received compensation from the government. Some years ago, the Kuyil Thoppu was allegedly registered in the names of some of the suspects with fake documents and several organisations had agitated against this.

Meanwhile, Sreenivasa Murthy, who claimed he holds the power of attorney for the thoppu, said that his ancestors Govindasamy Pillai and Muruga Pillai owned the land. He also lodged a police complaint stating that a person had fabricated the land's power of attorney. Inquiries revealed the involvement of 11 people, including the chairperson of Puducherry Women Commission R Rani and Bhanumathi, a tahsildar from Tamil Nadu, in the crime. However, no case was registered allegedly due to political pressure.

Subsequently, the complainant moved court and upon court direction, the CB-CID police registered cases against the suspects.