Home States Tamil Nadu

Teachers urge state govt to utilise unemployed youth for NPR work

Government school teachers have said employing them to collect data for the National Population Register (NPR) may take away time from school hours.

Published: 01st January 2020 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Women protest against CAA, NRC and NPR at Mir Alam Eidgah in Hyderabad on Friday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Government school teachers have said employing them to collect data for the National Population Register (NPR) may take away time from school hours. The State government is set to begin data collection from April 1. The teachers have suggested the government make use of unemployed youth for the purpose. The government has asked them to collect information based on 12 kinds of documents including Aadhaar, Voter ID, PAN card, birth certificate, ration card, bank passbook, passport, driver’s license, school marksheets, TNEB card, cooking gas card and property documents. 

In order to do this, government staff, including teachers, will have to go door-to-door to collect relevant information. “In a day, we can go to a maximum of 10 houses. Because invariably we will end up spending at least half an hour in each house,” said PK Ilamaran, the leader of the Tamil Nadu Government School Teachers Association.

He added that the data collection work for previous census went on for five months. “This means that teachers will not be able to focus on students at the start of the academic year.”
Ilamaran suggested that instead of using teachers, the government utilise unemployed graduates and educated housewives. “There are many who will be happy to take up even a part-time job. Such people should be used,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Population Register NPR unemployed youth
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp