A conservancy worker once, woman elected as panchayat president in Tamil Nadu's Watrap

VIRUDHUNAGAR: No amount of setbacks deterred a 49-year-old woman in being elected as a Panchayat president, where she was once working as a conservancy worker till the filing of nominations.

Earlier, G Saraswathi was a full time conservancy worker in Kansapuram panchayat office at Watrap Panchayat union. In 2016, when local body election was announced, she resigned from her government job in order to contest the elections. But later, the election was cancelled.

Losing her permanent job with a service of 16 years, and for her daily bread, Saraswathi rejoined the same panchayat office as a conservancy worker on temporary basis. Last month, when the elections were announced, Saraswathi decided to contest. "This time, I didn't want to miss it. I filed my nomination and it was accepted," she said.

Seven candidates contested against the first time contesting Saraswathi and on Thursday, during the counting, Saraswathi was leading, right from round one and secured 1,113 votes. She won the election with a difference of 302 votes and was declared as the winner.

Speaking to Express, Saraswathi said that she wanted to enhance the lives of the villagers and make sure their needs are met. "I always had a dream of serving the people. Now I will concentrate on the building proper toilets to the villagers and also will ensure proper drinking water for my village people," she said.