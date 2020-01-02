College girl follows in father's footsteps, voted panchayat president in Krishnagiri

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A 21-year-old BBA student J Sandhiya Rani was voted president of Kaattinayakandoddi village panchayat, which is in Shoolagiri block in Krishnagiri on Thursday.

Sandhiya Rani secured 1,170 votes and defeated her nearest rival by a margin of 210 votes.

Speaking to the media, the second-year BBA student of a private arts and science college said, “Without considering my age as a factor, people voted for me trusting that I would bring development. I thank the people. I will fight for education for all irrespective of their gender because it is a basic necessity. I will also solve other issues like water scarcity."

According to sources, her father Jaya Sarathy was a panchayat president in 2011 in the same panchayat and her mother Pushpa also filed her nomination for this rural local body election before withdrawing it later.