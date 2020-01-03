Home States Tamil Nadu

Differently-abled Dalit woman wins ward member post in Tamil Nadu's Aathu Pollachi panchayat polls

Sources said that the people of MGR Nagar did not field any other independent candidate against Saranya Kumari after seeing her actively take part in social activities over the past three years.

Despite being differently-abled, 21-year-old Saranya Kumari of MGR Nagar on the ward member election in Aathu Pollachi panchayat

By M Saravanan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 21-year-old Dalit woman with a physical disability has won the Ward Member post at Aathu Pollachi Panchayat in Anaimalai Union in the district, defeating candidates fielded by major political parties.

Saranya Kumari of MGR Nagar, who is a first year student at Udumalai Government Arts College pursuing MA Tamil Literature, emerged victorious with a margin of 37 votes in ward eight in the panchayat.

She secured 137 votes out of the total 470 votes in the ward. Her parents, Kittan and Saraswathi, are coolie workers. The girl's limbs were affected due to a viral disease when she was five years old.

Sources said that the people of MGR Nagar did not field any other independent candidate against Saranya after seeing her actively take part in social activities over the past three years. She had been a constant visitor to the collector's office and had been taking part in the public grievance meetings as well.

She had also taught people in the ward on how to cast their votes. Thus, it is said that only political parties fielded candidates who were from other wards.

Speaking to TNIE, Saranya Kumari said, "I was 100 percent confident that I would be elected as people supported me. I would try my best to facilitate people in the ward with basic amenities because, compared to other streets in our village, my colony does not even have street lights, sewer pipelines or drinking water facility."

