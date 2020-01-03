DMK knocks on SEC doors over ‘malpractices’

Home States Tamil Nadu

 DMK president Stalin, former union minister TR Baalu, former minister Duraimurugan and others on Thursday lodged a complaint with Election Commissioner R Palaniswamy regarding alleged

DMK President MK Stalin (Photo | EPS, Jawahar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president Stalin, former union minister TR Baalu, former minister Duraimurugan and others on Thursday lodged a complaint with Election Commissioner R Palaniswamy regarding alleged malpractices at counting centres.

Later addressing reporters Stalin said, “DMK alliance candidates are either winning or leading in most of places but to block our victory, the authorities are delaying declaration of result. They are reluctant to declare victory of DMK in Kolathur, Konkanathapuram, Edappadi and Sangagiri unions in Salem district while they are declaring only AIADMK candidates who win.” The same thing is happening in Dindigul, Theni and Thoothukudi districts, he further said.

“There was no response from the SEC despite several complaints by our legal wing advocates, district secretaries and others. Hence, we arrived in person to complain. SEC commissioner spoke to district election officers in the presence of our team and instructed them to take action on our plaint. We will approach the court if he fails to take appropriate action,” he underlined. He also warned of protest.

