No breakfast no counting, say officials

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/ TIRUVANNAMALAI: Not providing breakfast to officials delayed start of counting in all 14 centres in Tiruvallur. Despite being assured of food by block development officials, it was not provided on time. With sorting of ballots also taking time, the entire process was delayed by more than three hours.

At Pandur, several counting officials came out demanding food in the afternoon. However, it was sorted out in a few minutes. Police chased away those who thronged the gates of counting centres at Sholavaram and Perumalpet even before opening of the centres.

In most centres, a large number of party cadre had assembled. However, not many results were announced till 8 pm. Unable to control the crowd, announcement of trend was stopped at a few centres to avoid any incidents.

In Tiruvannamalai too, officials reportedly staged a walkout alleging that they were not provided breakfast during the counting of votes at Danish Mission Higher Secondary school in Tiruvannamalai district on Thursday. The walkout disrupted the process for over half-an-hour. However, it resumed after arrangements were made to provide breakfast.