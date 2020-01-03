Home States Tamil Nadu

Pudukottai: 27-year-old becomes first woman president of her village

Women have come into the limelight in this local body election.

Kasturi Duraisamy

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Women have come into the limelight in this local body election. The 50% reservation gave wings to many who dreamt of a life outside the confines of the homes.Kasturi Duraisamy is one woman whose dreams have come true. At 27, she has become the president for Kovilvasal village in Esugupatti Panchayat.

What’s more. Kasturi is the first woman president in the village, and she struck gold in her very first contest. It was a sight to behold as a beaming Kasturi stood amidst a sea of men who came to support her at the counting centre. Kasturi was a homemaker before taking the plunge into politics. 

“As soon as elections were announced, I thought of contesting. I’ve seen men in my village govern, and create change. I thought this time, I could do it. I have complete support from my husband and family,” said Kasturi. She hopes to lay permanent roads, which is the biggest problem in her village. She also says that she will ensure that all the government schemes are implemented in the village. Has she planned anything for the women- pat comes the reply- I will ensure that their every need is fulfilled.

1st women president
At 27, she has become the president for Kovilvasal village. Kasturi is the first woman president in the village

