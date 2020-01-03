Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman in Tamil Nadu dies as surgical sponge left inside stomach?

For representational purposes

By Nirupa Sampath
Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A 24-year-old woman, who had a stomach infection after caesarean delivery at the Virudhachalam Government Hospital on December 27 and was brought to JIPMER in Puducherry, died on Wednesday night. Her relatives staged a protest outside Virudhachalam Government Hospital on Thursday, alleging that the doctors there had left a surgical sponge inside her stomach during the surgery, leading to her death.

According to the Virudhachalam police, Priya, wife of Rajakumar of Kalarkuppam near Virudhachalam, was admitted to the Virudhachalam Government Hospital on December 27. She had undergone a caesarean and delivered a baby girl the same night. However, after two days, she complained of severe pain and was referred to JIPMER hospital in Puducherry on December 31, a police officer inquiring into the case said.

Speaking to Express, a source from the JIPMER management said, “The patient, while visiting the hospital on December 31, had severe infection and pus in the abdomen area. So we requested her relatives to file a medico-legal case before performing any procedure. Subsequently, she was operated upon and a surgical sponge was found in the stomach that might have been left during the caesarean. The patient died at 8 pm on Wednesday.”

When her relatives were informed about this, they staged a protest outside the Virudhachalam hospital, demanding action against the doctors. ACP Elogovan and tahlisdar Kaviarasu promised to take action, after which the protesters left. 

Docs at GH shift blame to JIPMER

Doctors at the Virudhachalam hospital refused to take responsibility for the death, saying, “The victim was taken to another hospital, and she died due to failure of treatment there. The doctors here cannot be held responsible.”

On the other hand, PN Ramesh Babu, Joint Director, Health Services, Cuddalore, said, “We have asked for a detailed report from JIPMER and will take action accordingly. However, the patient requested that she be referred to JIPMER. On that day, she  did not have any infection.”

A police officer said, “An autopsy has been conducted at JIPMER. We will inquire into the case and take appropriate action.”

