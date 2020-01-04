2 wives, 2 wins: Man basks in 2nd-hand fame

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: News of victory in rural body polls brought joy to many on Friday. However, for M Dhanasekaran, an employee at a Cooperative Department ration shop, joy was twofold as both his wives won panchayat president posts in Vandavasi panchayat union and Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments ‘Sevoor’ S Ramachandran congratulated him for the victory.

Selvi (45), the first wife of M Dhanasekaran, has been re-elected to the post from Vazhoor Agaram panchayat. She secured 345 votes and won for a second time. The village has an electorate of 1,600.

“My wife had performed well in her first tenure, between 2011 and 2016. So, people have elected her again,” Dhanasekaran told Express.

His second wife Kanchana won in Koilkuppam panchayat securing 542 votes. Joy found no bounds for Dhanasekaran, who was on a thanksgiving tour, flanked by Selvi and Kanchana.

Being an AIADMK supporter for long, he also got a surprise call from HR&CE ‘Sevoor’ S Ramachandran wishing him for the win.