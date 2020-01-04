Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK slightly ahead in tough local body poll fight

AIADMK had won 1,668. In the district panchayat ward member posts, the DMK had won 217 of the 454 declared results.

Candidates celebrating at a counting centre in Tiruchy on Friday | MK ASHOK KUMAR

By T Muruganandham & S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The results of rural body polls in 27 districts gave enough reasons for both the DMK and the AIADMK to rejoice and claim victory. The DMK-led alliance had a significant lead in the total number of seats won, a first since 1996 for an Opposition party to outperform the ruling party in the local body polls.
However, the ruling AIADMK took solace in the significant gain of its vote share compared to the rout it suffered in the Lok Sabha polls just seven months ago.

More significantly, it has put the best of its show since the demise of party supremo J Jayalalithaa and asserted that the party commands loyalty from its vote base despite her absence. As per the official results declared till 12 am, the DMK alone had won 2,000 of 4,805 panchayat union ward member posts where the results were declared.

AIADMK had won 1,668. In the district panchayat ward member posts, the DMK had won 217 of the 454 declared results.The AIADMK had won 187. Along with its allies, the DMK had secured more than 50 per cent of the seats.

This was a huge solace for the DMK-led alliance and it claimed the victory ‘remarkable’ since it won despite the ruling party’s grip over the State administration giving it an advantage. But curiously, the DMK’s alliance is headed to win majority  only in 13 of the 27 district panchyat councils despite the higher number of overall seats it won. The AIADMK’s victories is spread in a such way that it gives majority for its alliance also in 13 district panchayat councils.

In Sivaganga district alone, it is a tie. The AIADMK and the DMK-led alliance have won an equal eight district panchayat ward member posts each. The ward members will be electing district panchayat chairman on January 11 and whichever alliance wins in the Sivagangai district can claim a tactical victory by capturing the most number of district panchayat councils.

In some of the districts also, despite winning significantly more number of panchayat union wards, the DMK secured majority in comparatively lesser number of panchayat unions. For example, in Tiruvallur district, despite having won in 17 more union panchayat ward seats than the AIADMK, the DMK also secured majority in only 7 of 14 panchayat unions. The AIADMK secured majority in rest of the 7. Raveendran Duraisamy, political analyst, said the results showed that it was a victory for both AIADMK and the DMK.

“The AIADMK emerged from around 18.5 per cent votes polled in Lok Sabha elections to almost 35 per cent now,” he said. On the other hand, the DMK has increased its strength in the rural areas, which was considered a stronghold of the AIADMK because of the sway the Two Leaves symbol holds.

