CM Palaniswami commends 2 daring policemen

Published: 05th January 2020 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated a cricket match among IAS, IPS and other officials in Chennai on Saturday | R satish babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday commended the action taken by police personnel from Namakkal district while attempting to save the life of a woman and announced cash awards for them and members of the public.  He also announced that the government will bear the medical expenses of the personnel who sustained serious injuries in the incident.

In a statement here, he said one Samuel from Dharmapuri district trespassed into the house of Dhanam at Gurusamipalayam in Namakkal district and attacked her. On information, Special Sub-Inspector Muruganandham and Head Constable Karthikeyan reached the spot and asked Samuel to come out of the house. Since he refused,  the personnel attempted to enter the house. At that time, Samuel threw acid at them and Muruganandham and Karthikeyan suffered serious injuries while some members of the public sustained minor injuries. Later, they were hospitalised.

“To encourage the daring act of the two policemen, each of them will be given an award of `1 lakh,” he said. Besides, he also announced that `25,000 will be given to each of the 13 members of the public who tried to save the woman. 

Industries body hails CM for taking path-breaking initiatives
Chennai: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has hailed Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for taking “path-breaking initiatives” on development of the State and said Tamil Nadu achieving the top rank in Good Governance Index (GGI) bears testimony for the State’s leadership in various socio-economic indicators.

