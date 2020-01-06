Home States Tamil Nadu

Centre’s panel gives nod for four new govt medical colleges in Tamil Nadu

The new colleges at Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Kancheepuram districts will each have 150 MBBS seats once the executive committee gives its approval.  

Published: 06th January 2020 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union health ministry’s technical evaluation committee (TEC) has given its nod for four new government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, at its meeting in New Delhi on Thursday.

With this, the number of government medical colleges in the State will increase to 37. Tamil Nadu has the highest number of government medical colleges in the country.

An official source told Express that TEC has sent the file to executive committee, a meeting of which is scheduled for this week.  

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on December 2 had announced that the State had applied with Union Health Ministry for four more medical colleges and it was Amma (the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa)’s vision to establish one medical college in every district.

In October last, the Centre had approved six new medical colleges at Tirupur, The Nilgiris, Ramanathapuram, Namakkal, Dindigul and Virudhunagar districts.

In November, it gave nod to set up three medical colleges in Tiruvallur, Nagapattinam and Krishnagiri districts, taking the sanction of new medical colleges in the State to nine in one year.

Health Secretary Beela Rajesh, Director of Medical Education (in-charge) R Narayanababu and other senior officials attended the TEC meeting in New Delhi and convinced the committee with a detailed report seeking sanction of four new medical colleges.

The State Government is planning to lay foundation for the first sanctioned six medical colleges soon.

Where are the colleges?

The colleges are to be built in Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Kancheepuram districts.

They will have 150 MBBS seats each, once the executive committee approves. With this, the number of medical colleges in the State will increase to 37

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp