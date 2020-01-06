Journalists booked for interviewing Sri Lankan Tamil refugees granted bail

By ANI

MADURAI: Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to two journalists in connection with conducting an interview in a Sri Lankan refugee camp over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

A reporter and a photojournalist identified as named Sindhu and Ramkumar from Vikatan Weekly had allegedly gone to seek views of the Sri Lankan Tamil refugees on the newly-amended law.

The Tamil Nadu Police then slapped them with a case under non-bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for offences such as trespassing and disobedience.

The citizenship law grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.