Tamil Nadu local body elections: Days after childbirth comes, good news arrives for this candidate

COIMBATORE: A 28-year-old woman who contested at the rural local body polls at ward 11 in Achipatti village near Pollachi while being pregnant has won the ward member post, shortly after delivering a baby.

G Mohana Priya of TVK Nagar was admitted at the hospital for labour when the polling took place recently and she gave birth to a male child on January 1, a day before counting began.

Sources said Mohana Priya was given a delivery date in the last week of December, 2019, and still decided to file the nomination for the post of ward member and actively involved in the campaign process until two days before the polling took place in her ward on December 27.

She won the election with a margin of 99 votes. In total, she received 229 votes.

Finding joy personally and work-wise

“When she expressed desire to take part in the election, I suggested that she can take part in the next polls. She persisted and I finally gave in to her wish and supported her throughout. Now, she has given us joy on two fronts,” said Genesh, her husband.