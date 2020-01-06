Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu local body elections: Days after childbirth comes, good news arrives for this candidate

G Mohana Priya of TVK Nagar was admitted at the hospital for labour when the polling took place recently and she gave birth to a male child on January 1, a day before counting began.

Published: 06th January 2020 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

Mohana Priya while campaigning for the polls days before she was admitted to the hospital for childbirth.

Mohana Priya while campaigning for the polls days before she was admitted to the hospital for childbirth. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 28-year-old woman who contested at the rural local body polls at ward 11 in Achipatti village near Pollachi while being pregnant has won the ward member post, shortly after delivering a baby.

G Mohana Priya of TVK Nagar was admitted at the hospital for labour when the polling took place recently and she gave birth to a male child on January 1, a day before counting began.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu local body elections - Two from Irula tribal community win big in Kovai

Sources said Mohana Priya was given a delivery date in the last week of December, 2019, and still decided to file the nomination for the post of ward member and actively involved in the campaign process until two days before the polling took place in her ward on December 27.

She won the election with a margin of 99 votes. In total, she received 229 votes.

Finding joy personally and work-wise

“When she expressed desire to take part in the election, I suggested that she can take part in the next polls. She persisted and I finally gave in to her wish and supported her throughout. Now, she has given us joy on two fronts,” said Genesh, her husband.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu local body elections
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp