Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu man in police net for sharing ‘child porn’ online

The arrested person was identified as R Sathyamoorthy from Pothampalayam in Tirupur district. The police said, Sathyamoorthy works as a driver at a private engineering college situated at Sulur.

Published: 06th January 2020 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

Child pornography

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The police, on Sunday, arrested a 25-year-old man for uploading Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) on social media sites, a day after the arrest of a native of Assam on similar charges.

The arrested person was identified as R Sathyamoorthy from Pothampalayam in Tirupur district. The police said, Sathyamoorthy works as a driver at a private engineering college situated at Sulur.

The social media cell of the Coimbatore police found that he had often uploaded child sexual abuse material on Facebook. After tracing his location they formally sent a written complaint to Sulur Police on Saturday.

Police registered a case against the driver on Sunday under sections 13 (Use of child for pornographic purposes), 14 (i) (Punishment for using child for pornographic purposes), 15 (Punishment for storage of pornographic material involving child) of the POCSO Act and also for storing explicit content involving children.

The police also booked a case with sections 67(B), 67 B (b) of the Information Technology Act (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form).   

The police said the suspect used his own Facebook page to share explicit content which he had downloaded from other social media platforms in order to get more traffic to his page. His mobile phone with the shared contents was seized.

Past arrests in child pornography cases

  • Will Heum of Netherlands arrested in Chennai in 2009

  • In 2015, Manikandan Prabhu, a resident of Pollachi Taluk in Coimbatore, and Yadava Manikanta of Tirupati were arrested under POCSO and IT Acts for uploading photos of children on Facebook pages.

  • 42-year-old railway contract worker from Tiruchy was arrested in December 2019

  • A native of Assam was held in Pollachi on Saturday on similar charges

Crackdown

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M Ravi had said last year that TN police will launch a crackdown against those viewing child pornography.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Child pornography Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp