Home States Tamil Nadu

Thousands arrive at Srirangam temple ahead of Vaikunta Ekadesi

Widely considered as the Boologa Vaikuntam (Heaven on Earth) and first of the 108 Divya Desams, the Ranganathar temple in Srirangam is one of the most popular Vaishnava temples among devotees.

Published: 06th January 2020 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Lord Namperumal adorned in Mohini Alangaram as part of the Vaikunta Ekadesi festival in Srirangam Renganathar temple in Tiruchy.

Lord Namperumal adorned in Mohini Alangaram as part of the Vaikunta Ekadesi festival in Srirangam Renganathar temple in Tiruchy. (EPS | M K Ashok Kumar)

By MS Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Thousands of devotees from across the country started arriving at the Srirangam Ranganathar Swamy temple several hours early on Sunday to witness Lord Namperumal crossing through the  Paramapatha Vasal (Gates of Heaven) on Monday. As part of Vaikunta Ekadesi decorations, the Rajagopuram is adorned with a giant garland provided by local florists in Srirangam. 

Widely considered as the Boologa Vaikuntam (Heaven on Earth) and first of the 108 Divya Desams, the Ranganathar temple in Srirangam is one of the most popular Vaishnava temples among devotees. Vaikunta Ekadasi is one of the most celebrated festivals in the temple. 

The main ritual of the 21-day festival is the opening of Paramapatha Vasal, in which the processional deity, Lord Namperumal, will be passing through the Paramapatha Vasal. Several lakhs of devotee from across the country would be thronging to the temple to witness the event. 

According to popular belief, those who pass through the doors would be delivered from their sins.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, as the last ritual of 'Pagal Pathu' Lord Namperumal was adorned in 'Mohini Alangaram' and gave darshan to devotees. Temple sources noted the crowd for the ritual was less compared to last year, perhaps because the following day would be the first working day of the week. Though the Paramapatha Vasal opening is to be held at 4.45 am on Monday, lakhs of devotees started arriving at the temple from Sunday evening and proceeded to stand in serpentine queues from one entrance to another. 

"This is the 10th consecutive Vaikunta Ekadesi festival I am attending. To beat the lakhs of devotees in getting a front-row seat near the Paramapatha Vasal area to witness Lord Namperumal passing through Heaven's Gate, me and my children would arrive almost 12 hours ahead of the ritual." said V Kamala, a devotee from Tiruchy. 

Several thousand police personnel have been deployed in and around the temple to handle the immense crowd. The Corporation had set up a special team to monitor arrangements and also deployed 200 sanitation workers on the sprawling temple premises. 

The Health department has deployed teams to monitor quality of drinking water and medical arrangements. 

Apart from decorations, to allow devotees to witness the Paramapatha Vasal opening, the temple management has placed several LED displays across the temple for live relay of the event.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Srirangam temple Vaikunta Ekadesi
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp