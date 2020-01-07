Home States Tamil Nadu

Floating deck at Valankulam lake capture many an eye

The City Corporation has placed a floating deck at Valankulam lake which has turned out to be the cynosure of all eyes.

Published: 07th January 2020 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Floating decks placed at Valankulam lake in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Ramesh Kumar / EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The City Corporation has placed a floating deck at Valankulam lake which has turned out to be the cynosure of all eyes.

With restoration and rejuvenation works at Valankulam lake currently underway under the Smart Cities Mission, the new addition has instantly become the main attraction. Motorists were seen making a quick stop just to click pictures of the floating deck.

Officials said the project is one of the components of the smart cities mission, along with children play area, bicycle track, and food outlets. The project is being implemented along the bunds of the lake at an estimated cost of `24.31 crore.

Officials said Valankulam lake might soon be turned into a recreational spot with its newly-added components. Meanwhile, a similar kind of work is also expected to take place at the other side of the lake.

As there are no railings given on the sides of floating decks, sources from the corporation said protective measures are being taken care of at present by authorities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
floating deck Valankulam lake recreational spot
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp