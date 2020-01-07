Floating deck at Valankulam lake capture many an eye

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The City Corporation has placed a floating deck at Valankulam lake which has turned out to be the cynosure of all eyes.

With restoration and rejuvenation works at Valankulam lake currently underway under the Smart Cities Mission, the new addition has instantly become the main attraction. Motorists were seen making a quick stop just to click pictures of the floating deck.

Officials said the project is one of the components of the smart cities mission, along with children play area, bicycle track, and food outlets. The project is being implemented along the bunds of the lake at an estimated cost of `24.31 crore.

Officials said Valankulam lake might soon be turned into a recreational spot with its newly-added components. Meanwhile, a similar kind of work is also expected to take place at the other side of the lake.

As there are no railings given on the sides of floating decks, sources from the corporation said protective measures are being taken care of at present by authorities.