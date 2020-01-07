Home States Tamil Nadu

Hundreds of Chennai residents stand in solidarity with JNU students

Valluvar Kottam was lit on Monday as a candle light rally condemning violence against students from JNU was held; lawyers and activists lead the rally

Published: 07th January 2020 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Valluvar Kottam was lit on Monday evening after about 400 residents of Chennai gathered to hold a candlelight rally condemning the violence against students from JNU that happened the previous night. “Extremists have shown what frightens them the most, it’s education,” said one of the placards at the candlelight protest.

Lead by lawyers and activists, the gathering comprised of people from all walks of life. Advocate Sudha Ramalingam, speaking at the protest said that it was the right of every student to peacefully protest and express dissent against government’s decision. When one of the protesters shouted, “My daughter is going to JNU next year. Will she be safe even if she dissents?” The entire crowd said, “my daughter is going to JNU next year.”

The protest started like any other with sloganeering and moved into lawyers leading people to read the preamble to the Indian Constitution together. People also sang songs including Faiz’s Hum Dhekhenge and Bharathiyar’s Acham Illai. While protestors planned to observe an overnight solidarity, they dissolved peacefully, after police officers verbally promised to let them continue on Tuesday noon.

As the protest came to an end, G Dharmarajan IPS, the Deputy Commissioner, Triplicane, was celebrated and cheered by the public. “He verbally gave permission to come back at 3pm to Valluvar Kottam on Tuesday,” said Jayaram Venkatesan, the convenor of Arappor Iyakkam, who participated in the protests. Many protestors said that Dharmarajan himself was an alumni of JNU.

‘Polite’ DC, a JNU alumni, wins hearts

Loud cheers for G Dharmarajan, Deputy Commissioner, Triplicane, rent the air at the protest venue after he politely requested the people to leave with a promise that they would be to allowed to continue on Tuesday afternoon. The cheers grew louder after a few protestors said that Dharmarajan was an alumni of JNU. Protestors said Dharmarajan was a welcome change from other police officials who have always treated protesters with hostility.

Parties condemn JNU attack

Chennai: Various political parties of the State have condemned the attack on JNU students that occurred on Sunday. CPI State secretary R Mutharasan, condemned the attack and urged for the accused to be arrested. AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran tweeted, “The brutal attack on the students of JNU at Delhi is highly condemnable. Stringent action be taken immediately.”

400 protestors detained

Chennai: Around 400 members of the Makkal Athigaram, who staged a protest at Chepauk demanding action against attackers at JNU, were detained by police on Monday. “The detaineees are lodged in community hall at Chindatripet and will be released in the night,” said a senior police officer. Sources said juveniles were also part of protest, who were produced before child welfare committee and later let off.

TAGS
JNU violence Anti CAA protest chennai
