Kurumbapalayam residents request PWD to restore check dam across Manjapallam river

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Residents of Kurumbapalayam, near Madukkarai, have urged the Public Works Department (PWD) to restore the damaged check dam that is present across the Manjapallam river.

With a portion of the check dam reportedly damaged due to strong water current, residents claim that excess water is now going waste.

Despite there being no major farming activity in the surrounding region, the water stored in the check dam helps in replenishing the groundwater level, they added.

The Manjapallam river emanates from the hills near Kovaipudur and snakes through Kurumbapalayam, Madukkarai, Pachapalayam, Kumittipathi, Velanthavalam and enters Kerala. There are around 10 check dams built across the river in total.

M Ganesh, a resident from Kurumbapalayam said, "The check dam across the Manjapallam river was damaged three years ago. As no repair works were carried out, the river water is getting wasted."

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam State Youth Wing Secretary V Eswaran said, "Out of the 10 check dams across Manjapallam river, at least three check dams have been damaged in the past three years. The district administration has failed to address the issue even though several petitions were submitted in this regard."

His party members recently took part in a rally and headed towards the PWD office in Madukkarai, demanding restoration of the check dam.

When contacted, a senior PWD official in-charge of the project said the department is expecting funds from the State government. "The damaged portion shall be reconstructed once the funds are allocated," the official added.