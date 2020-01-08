CM Palaniswami ‘explains’ arrest of Kolam protestors

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami told the Assembly on Tuesday that anti-CAA protesters were arrested only when they drew Kolams in front of houses of people without their consent. He was responding to a question from IUML member KAM Mohammed Abubaker on why the protesters were arrested when they were carrying out a peaceful protest. Palaniswami said, “We did not arrest anyone who drew the Kolams in front of their own houses. We arrested only those who drew them in front of others’ houses.”