Staff sheds light on alleged voyeurism at fuel outlet

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A fuel outlet staff alleged that he was assaulted, and a theft case was foisted on him, for bringing to light an act of voyeurism three months ago. The allegations point towards a parallel justice system, wherein the local police organise 'katta panchayat' to effect out-of-court settlements. The man alleged that the assault was a fallout of him having lodged a complaint against a supervisor for secretly installing a camera inside the dressing room of the outlet to record the women staff changing clothes.

The alleged incident took place at a fuel outlet near Kannappan Nagar. No sooner had the reports started to gain traction than Commissioner of Police Sumit Sharan ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations.

The employee, whose wife too is employed at the outlet, was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital after an alleged assault 'by a gang employed by the outlet management'. The premise for the assault was suspicions of him having stolen fuel from the outlet.

Addressing reporters, he claimed: "A former supervisor of the outlet had clandestinely installed a camera inside a room, where women changed their uniform. I lodged a complaint three months ago, but a compromise was arrived at. The management representatives broke the mobile phone, where videos were recorded, in front of the police (Sai Baba Colony police station). The personnel had assured that such acts would not occur in future."

The employee alleged that the assault and the case were fallout of the three-month-old incident. Meanwhile, a 16-minute video clip of women changing their dresses has been widely circulated on social media.

The man claimed that he had kept a copy of the recording safely as he feared the influential people behind the outlet might target him. "The manager at the outlet helped the supervisor, who fixed the camera, get another job. I did not release the video anywhere, concerned over the safety of women employees, including my wife," he added.

All India Democratic Women's Association petitioned at city police Commissionerate, seeking an investigation into the issue.