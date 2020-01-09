Man arrested for killing minor, disposing body at Tamil Nadu's Valparai

Home States Tamil Nadu

09th January 2020

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 26-year-old Kerala native was caught by the Coimbatore Rural Police on Tuesday for allegedly murdering a 17-year-old girl, also from the State, who had reportedly turned down his marriage proposal.

According to the police, the arrested person was identified as Sabar Sha from Nettoor near Maradu which at Ernakulam district. The youth had allegedly disposed of the minor's body at Valparai after murdering her.

The police said that the accused, who worked at a car service centre, had taken a vehicle that came for service without informing the management and had reportedly picked up the victim who was studying in class XII at a school near Maradu.

After the girl's parents learned that she was not at school, they lodged a complaint with the police who found that the girl was picked up by the accused. Police sources said that they started tracing him through his cell phone signal and came to know that he was at Valparai.

The Coimbatore rural police, who were informed by their counterparts in Kerala, intensified vehicle check at check posts leading towards his location.

According to the police, at 8.30 pm on Tuesday, when police personnel at Water Falls check post stopped a car that had a Kerala registration, they found a pool of blood inside the car. It was then that the the car driver was identified as the accused and was detained.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had allegedly killed the minor near Thrissur by stabbing her with a sharp weapon as she allegedly turned down his marriage proposal. Then he brought the body to Valparai, and disposed of it near the road between Old Valparai and Varattuparai the same day.

Based on his confession, the police recovered the girl's body by midnight the same day and later handed over the corpse and the suspect to their counterparts in Kerala.

