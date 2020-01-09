Not okay with NRC, conveyed it to Amit Shah: CM Palaniswami

Home States Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami told the Assembly on Tuesday he does not agree with  National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami told the Assembly on Tuesday he does not agree with  National Register of Citizens (NRC). In a single reference to the contentious issue during the debate, he said: “When I recently met the union home minister, I conveyed this to him. We don’t concur with  NRC.”

He then elaborated on his party stand of offering dual citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees, who are not covered under CAA. On Wednesday, the debate over CAA again heated up between Treasury and Opposition benches. Opposition leader MK Stalin blamed ruling AIADMK for supporting CAA. Responding, Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar highlighted how there was no violence in Tamil Nadu and the State government was giving space for protests in a democratic manner. He reiterated that AIADMK will protect the interests of minorities. Senior DMK leader Duraimurugan then interrupted, saying the minister was taking too much time for his speech.

An exchange between the CM and Durai Murugan resulted in a commotion and proceedings were disrupted for about 15 minutes. Later, Speaker P Dhanapal pacified members of both sides.

