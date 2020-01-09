Tamil Nadu firm on opposing NEET, says minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar said on Wednesday that the State government was firm in its stand to oppose NEET.

He said it was doing its best in that regard. Responding to the issue raised by Leader of the Opposition, MK Stalin during the zero hour, the minister said when former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa obtained exemption from NEET, Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations were in force, but later it became an Act.

As such, the government could challenge the Act by filing a fresh petition despite the fact that the original petition was still pending disposal. Raising the issue during zero hour, Stalin said the State government had betrayed the rural students of Tamil Nadu by moving the court at the last moment that too when only two days were left for applying for NEET.

Intervening, deputy leader of Opposition, Durai Murugan, wanted to know what the government was planning to achieve through the fresh petition before the court.