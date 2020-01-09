Home States Tamil Nadu

Three Bills introduced by govt, discussions in Assembly on Thursday

Amendments to Cooperative Societies Act, Fisheries University Act in have been proposed

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami responding to questions of Assembly members on Wednesday | special arrangement

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The government on Wednesday introduced three bills – two are amendments and one for replacing an ordinance promulgated recently. The DMK opposed all at introductory stage itself. These will be taken up for discussion on Thursday.

The Bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Societies Act, introduced by Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju, provides for placing under suspension, the president and or vice president of a registered cooperative society who is alleged to have committed misappropriation or breach of trust or gross mismanagement of the affairs of the society.

Similarly, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar introduced a Bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Fisheries University Act which provides for giving power of inspection and inquiry to the State in the affairs of the university since it is a State-funded institution. Besides, the Bill also provides for including a government nominee in the panel for selection of persons for appointment as Vice-Chancellor.

Agriculture Minister R Doraikkanu then introduced a Bill to replace the Ordinance promulgated by the Governor, to extend tenure of the office of the special officers for a further period of six months beyond November 29, 2019, or till reconstitution of the agricultural produce marketing committees.

AIADMK will perform better in 9 dists
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday expressed the hope that the AIADMK will get more seats in the rural local body elections (RLB) in the remaining nine districts. His reply came after a doubt was raised by KR Ramasamy, Congress floor leader, who wanted to know who the winner in the recently-held RLB was, as both Dravidian majors claimed they were the winners. The chief minister said the people turned the DMK alliance down in the local body elections contrary to LS poll results.

