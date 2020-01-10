AIADMK govt will be a protective shield for minorities: CM Palaniswami 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “The AIADMK will continue to be like a protective shield for minorities,” Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Thursday. He appealed to members of the minority community not to believe in ‘rumours being unleashed with political motives’. He said: “Over the last 30 years, AIADMK governments have safeguarded interests of minorities.”

Following the footsteps of late leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, we will continue to do so... Minorities need not have an iota of apprehension,” he said, while responding to arguments regarding the Citizenship Amendments Act and National Register of Citizens.

Speaking about the NRC on Wednesday, minister RB Udhyakumar had said: “It has not come in yet. Even if it affects a single member of minority communities, the AIADMK will be the first to raise its voice to defend them.” Speaking for over 70 minutes on Thursday, the Chief Minister touched upon various subjects, such as the Kudimaramath scheme, Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme, distribution of Pongal gift hampers, Athikadavu-Avinashi Scheme, and Kalvi Educational Channel among others.

Palaniswami said he had inaugurated tertiary treatment plants in Koyambedu with 45 million litre capacity. They will be expanded soon to treat 60 MLD of waste. With this, Chennai will become the only Metro to recycle 20 per cent of its effluent. Speaking about the economy, he said five of the 41 MoU signed during his foreign visits have already been executed. “Of the 63 MoU signed at the second Investors’ Meet, worth over Rs 3 lakh crore, over 272 companies have already started operations. This amounts to 90 per cent of all MoU signed. This shows the investor confidence cultivated by the AIADMK government,” he claimed.

“After the second edition of the GIM, 63 MoU have been signed with an investment of Rs 19,000 crore. This would generate employment opportunities for 83,000 persons. Nokia plant, which was closed due to industrial disputes, has been reopened by Salcomp. Foxconn has started manufacturing unit in the Nokia SEZ, and this would provide jobs for 20,000 persons,” he added. He said TN had attracted foreign investments worth over Rs 47,000 crore in the last three years, as per the NACER report.

‘Will consider demands’

Chief Minister Palaniswami promised to consider Durai Murugan’s demands on a few issues such as regularisation of TNEB workers on Nominal Muster Roll basis and removal of restrictions in MLA Constituency Development Funds

‘Will come to power in 2021’

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said in the Assembly that AIADMK will come to power for the third consecutive term. His remark came as a reply to Deputy Leader of the Opposition Durai Murugan who said DMK will capture power in the State in 2021 elections. “In the next elections too... you will be in the same place,” said CM.

15 Bills passed

Chennai: A total of 15 Bills were passed in the Assembly on Thursday despite opposition from the DMK and Congress. Among the important Bills passed are, to revise the qualification for the post of registrar of the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University and to conduct indirect election to the offices of the Mayors and municipal chairpersons.