CM Palaniswami announces Rs 75 lakh for book fair

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday announced government will allocate `75 lakh for Chennai Book Fair from next year. He was speaking at the inauguration of the 43rd edition of the fair at YMCA Grounds, Nandanam. Organised by Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI), the fair boasts of over 750 stalls with crores of books. The event will go on till January 21.

Palaniswani said, “Both the trade and tourism fair and Chennai Book Fair are a feast for the people. So, we decided to allocate funds for the prestigious event. One of the best attractions this time is the ‘Keezhadi-Eeradi’ auditorium, showcasing artefacts excavated from Keezhadi in Sivaganga district. A lot of children and youth must make use of the exhibition and develop reading habit.” He presented awards to the best publishers and writers selected by BAPASI from last year’s book fair.

The organisers said a few renowned publishers and sellers have announced 10 per cent discount on all books at the fair. Oratorical, drawing and quiz competitions are lined up for the fair. Also, aspiring directors can screen their short films and documentaries related to books. Online tickets, wheelchairs for differently-abled, mobile ATMs and purchase through debit/credit cards are some of the additional features.

Entrance fee is Rs 10 per head. The fair will be open between 3 pm and 9 pm on weekdays and between 11 am and 9 pm on weekends and public holidays. Last year’s book fair drew over 15 lakh visitors and the organisers expect double the footfall this year.