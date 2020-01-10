CPCL building mega refinery in Tamil Nadu to produce cleaner fuel

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Union government set to enforce stringent Bharat Stage (BS)-VI emission norms from this April, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) is building a mega refinery in Nagapattinam district of TN to produce cleaner fuel that is compliant with the new norms.CPCL, which is a group company of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), will be dismantling the existing 1 MMTPA (million metric tonnes per annum) Cauvery Basin Refinery to make way for 9 MMTPA refinery that would cater to anticipated fuel needs in Southern India.

The estimated cost is Rs 37,540.44 crores.

Official sources told TNIE that the proposed project is expected to be mechanically completed in 42 months from the date of receipt of Environment Clearance. In accordance with this, CPCL has decided to conduct Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study. Based on the TOR, three months (12 weeks) non-monsoon baseline data of March-May, 2018 was collected and analysed. Senior officials in Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) said that the public hearing for the project was conducted in Sep 2018.

“CPCL is in the process of acquiring additional land need for the proposed refinery. The existing refinery area is 618.29 acres. We would need an additional 726.33 acres (720 acres in Tamil Nadu and 6.33 acres in Karaikal), which is under acquisition by CPCL in Panangudi, Narimanam, Gopurajapuram and Pattinacherry villages in Nagapattinam,” they added.

As part of the proposed setting up of the new refinery it is also planned to have a “new subsea pipeline, which can be connected to Karaikal Port and the proposed refinery” an official said, who is privy to

the project.