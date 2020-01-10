Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth has 'duty' to strive for Tamil Nadu's development: Kamal Haasan

He was responding to a query on his statement at an event on Thursday that he wanted Rajinikanth to help Tamil Nadu.

Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth

Tamil actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan (File Photo)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder and actor Kamal Haasan on Friday said his contemporary and superstar Rajinikanth has the "duty" to strive for the development of Tamil Nadu, much like any citizen of the state.

He also expressed concern over the recent attacks on students at the premier Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi and called for an a change in the "autocratic" attitude.

Speaking to reporters at the airport here, Haasan said all Tamil were duty-bound to invest their hardwork and energy towards the progress of the state.

"All Tamils should help, should invest their hardwork and sweat and it is the duty of all and take it to the level where it has to be. He (Rajinikanth) also has that responsibility," Haasan said.

He was responding to a query on his statement at an event on Thursday that he wanted Rajinikanth to help Tamil Nadu.

The two actors had last year expressed their willingness to join hands politically in the interest of the state.

While Haasan is already heading his political party MNM, Rajinikanth had said in 2017 that he would take the political plunge and contest the next Assembly polls, due next year.

On the JNU controversy, Haasan expressed concern over the attacks on the students and said it has created a 'panic'.

"It is also an injustice. This should change, this autocratic (attitude) should change," he said.

