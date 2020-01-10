Two teachers booked under POCSO Act for 'sexually assaulting' 15-year-old

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Two government school teachers were booked under the POCSO Act on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and sending her unsolicited text messages. When the victim's parents had reported the issue to the school authorities, the latter had directed them to file a police complaint.

When a relative of the victim approached the Mahendramangalam Police Station, he was directed to the Pennagaram All Women's Police Station. Based on his complaint, a case was registered against the teachers under sections 9 and 10, 11 and 12 of the POCSO Act.

Dharmapuri Chief Education Officer Muthu Krishnan told media persons that Palacode District Education Officer Shanmuga Velu conducted an inquiry at the school after the issue was reported. "However, action will be taken against the teachers only after a police enquiry is conducted," sources said.

Dharmapuri District Child Protection Officer Siva Gandhi said she was unaware of the issue and assured to probe into it on Friday.