Donations to be collected by Madurai district administration

MADURAI: Following complaints of individuals collecting money for jallikattu events, Collector TG Vinay said that donations made in cash should be sent only to his bank account while those who wish to donate prizes should hand them over to Revenue Divisional Officers (RDO).

The jallikattu events have been scheduled to be held on January 15, 16 and 17 at Avaniapuram, Palamedu and Alanganallur respectively. The collector said, "Complaints have been raised over misappropriation of donations collected through cash and prize materials. Donations made in cash should only be sent to the collector's account. Donations through prize materials should be given to the Melur RDO for Avaniapuram jallikattu and Madurai RDO for Palamedu and Alanganallur jallikattu events respectively."

Number of participants limited to 700



Thousands of youngsters thronged Panchayat Union Primary School in Alanganallur here on Friday to collect the tokens to participate in Alanganallur jallikattu. The district administration has limited the number of participants to 700.

The bull-tamers from various districts including Madurai, Tiruchy, Theni, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram thronged the venue from midnight to get the participation token following the medical test. A 60-member medical team examined and issued medical fitness certificates to the bull-tamers.