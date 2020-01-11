Home States Tamil Nadu

Help pours in for Salem woman who sold her hair to feed kids

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SALEM: Desperate times call for desperate measures. A 31-year-old woman Prema, resident of Mannarpalayam near Ponnammapet here, lost her husband seven months ago. Selvam, who was 37 years old, committed suicide after failing to repay money he borrowed for starting a brick kiln. Troubles started plaguing Prema, who is a mother of three: Kaliappan (7), Gunasekaran (2) and Dharmalingam (4).    
She started working at a brick kiln with hopes of paying off the debts. But, with the pittance she was earning, Prema was just paying the interests on the loans.

Last week, her life took a turn for the worse when she realised that she had nothing, but three hungry stomachs to feed.

Prema shaved her head and sold her hair for Rs 150 to feed her children. As the word spread, her employer Prabu and his friends took it to social media to garner support for the family.  

Financial aid poured in from various quarters, and Rs 1.40 lakh was handed over to her.

On Thursday evening, the District Collector S A Raman enrolled Prema under monthly widow pension scheme and a copy of the order was handed over to her.

The Collector also instructed the administration to issue a ration card in her name. Talking to reporters, Prema thanked those who supporters and the District Administration for the help. 

