TN teacher gets 5-year rigorous imprisonment for forcing class 2 student to clean human waste

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: The Namakkal Special Court for Scheduled Castes on Friday awarded five years of rigorous imprisonment to a government school teacher for manhandling a class II student and forcing him to clean human waste. The incident happened on November 13, 2015.

When Vijayalakshmi (35), a resident of S Vazhavanthi, was teaching, a student excreted in the class.

Then, she had manhandled another student of the same class and forced him to clean the excreta. Based on a complaint filed by the victim's parents, a case was registered.

On Friday, the judge found the teacher guilty, awarded five years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped Rs 1,000 fine.

After undergoing a medical checkup, Vijayalakshmi was lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison. Sources in the School Education Department told TNIE that the teacher might be dismissed from the service.