AIADMK surges ahead of DMK in indirect elections

Elections stalled and results withheld in a few places for reasons including violence

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O. Paneerselvam (L), DMK Chief MK Stalin (R)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE ruling AIADMK has fared better than its arch-rival, the DMK, in the indirect elections to the rural local bodies held on Saturday. Interestingly, it was the DMK that had performed marginally better than the ruling party in the direct elections, held on December 27 and 30. Stray incidents of violence were reported in several districts, following which results were withheld or the election was stalled.  

The AIADMK managed to perform significantly better in southern and western zones, which may help the party perform better in a series of upcoming elections — to rural bodies in 9 district and urban local bodies. According to the poll panel, of the 27 District Panchayat Chairperson (DPC) posts, the AIADMK won 13 while the DMK got 12. PMK, an ally of AIADMK, won one post.  

Sivaganga DPC election was postponed due to lack of quorum. Again, of the 314 Panchayat Union Chairperson (PUC) posts, AIADMK won in 140 and DMK 125. Elections for 27 posts were deferred for various reasons. Seats secured by other parties are as follows: PMK (7), Congress (5), BJP (3), CPI (3), AMMK (2) and independents (2).

Though the voting pattern would be known only on Sunday, there are already allegations of cross-voting. DMK leaders led by TR Baalu met the SEC and complained of irregularities. There were also reports of violence and chaos being caused by DMK cadre. In Aruppukottai, a deputy superintendent of police was attacked by four persons during an argument at Narikudi.

The officer suffered a minor injury on his hand, caused by a sharp weapon. Reports also claim that as the arguments escalated between two groups, miscreants pelted stones at the Narikudi union office. In Tiruvannamalai, results of elections for three panchayat union chairperson posts were withheld after the AIADMK members raised complaints.

