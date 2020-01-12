AIADMK takes lead in nine panchayat unions

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: In the indirect elections to choose the Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons held in Cuddalore on Saturday, AIADMK won in nine panchayat unions out of the 14, while DMK managed to win in two, and PMK, one. Meanwhile, in two panchayat unions, the elections were postponed, which led to chaos and protests in the area.

The casting of votes by the elected 287 panchayat union ward members started at 11 am in 14 panchayat union offices in the district.

The rural local body election in Cuddalore district was held in Annagramam, Cuddalore, Kammapuram, Kattumannarkoil, Keerapalayam, Kumaratchi, Kurinjipadi, Mangalur, Melbhuvanagiri, Nallur, Panruti, Parangipettai, Srimushnam and Virudhachalam.