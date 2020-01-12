BJP blooms in Cumbum

S Raja By

Express News Service

THENI: For the first time in the history of Cumbum, BJP councillor Palanimani of Surulipatti was elected as the Chairwoman of Cumbum panchayat union. Though it was a maiden contest for BJP candidate Palanimani, wife of ex-serviceman Ganesan, in the local body election, the attempt has proven to be fruitful.

The Cumbum panchayat union has four wards, and, of which, AIADMK won in two wards and BJP in one ward. AIADMK’s arch-rival DMK managed to win in one ward. Speaking to TNIE, the new chairman said the panchayat union will give priority to provide basic amenities.