Caught between caste and politics, a decade of misery for 160 Irula families 

Madhumitha Viswanath

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 160 tribal families who migrated to Panchatirthi village in Thiruporur Taluk have been living in misery for the past decade. Devoid of basic amenities like electricity and drinking water, they are tightly caught in the web of caste stigma and politics.

Being part of the tribal Irula community, these families are seen as potential vote banks and nothing more by local politicians, said residents of nearby villages. As a result, basic but pivotal needs like clean drinking water, safe shelter, and medical care have taken a backseat.

When Express visited the locality, there were around 20 cement houses while the remaining 100-odd houses were huts, scattered between wild shrubs and bushes. Drinking water is a major problem here as there are only about 10 taps installed by the panchayat. As this is insufficient, people want a separate overhead tank.

Due to recent rains, large amounts of slush were found inside most huts, which made it impossible for people to live inside it. Finding drinking water is also a major problem here and people now use water from nearby lakes as a temporary measure.

Huts get filled with slush after rains and take more than a month to dry.

As these flimsy huts provide no protection, women and children often get bitten by snakes and scorpions. "When it rains even lightly, the entire area where we are staying gets flooded. Water stagnates up to two feet inside the huts. Also as there is no electricity connection here, we cannot spot insects or snakes entering the huts. Many children have fallen seriously ill after being bitten by poisonous snakes ans scorpions," said Soundarya R, a resident of Jeeva Nagar (name of the place where the Irulas are living now).

As the families are living on Kalam Poromboke or farmlands which falls under the category of land which cannot be given Patta, they do not have electricity connections. After 5 pm the entire area is pitch dark. Dim streetlights installed by the Panchayat four years ago are the only source of light.

"We manage to see in the dark with the torch light from our phones. It is very difficult to live under these circumstances. Though around 40 children are studying at the Panchayat school, it is not possible for them to come back home and study later. We cook using firewood. Sometimes we burn our hands in the dark," said Veerammal S, another resident from the tribe who has two toddlers.

This village is located around 10 kilometres from the main Thiruporur-Thirukazhukundram road after Karanai village and falls under the jurisdiction of Kunnampattu Panchayat. People from the community said they migrated to this village around 10-15 years ago from places like Tindivanam, Tiruvannamalai, Maraimalai Nagar, and Thirukazhukundram as they did not get any basic facilities to lead a life there.

As almost everyone is illiterate, the men manage to get some income by cutting trees and grinding stones. Their lack of knowledge is being used for political gains by local politicians said residents of nearby Karanai village. "We hoped that through the Pazhangudi Sangam part of the Communist party we will get shelter and ration food. We have been nomads till now. But we don't want our children to be like us. We want them to get good education. But politicians here are making this difficult for us," said Arumugam E, a member from the tribal community.

Revenue officials from Thiruporur Taluk of Chengalpet district, which was recently bifurcated from Kancheepuram district, said that it is not possible to grant Patta for the land the community is occupying now. Instead alternative space can be provided, they said.

"This land falls under the category of objectionable Poromboke, so we cannot give Patta for it. But they can be shifted elsewhere and through existing welfare schemes, the government can build houses for them there. Also, their ration cards have their native address on it. This can be changed as well by the collector," said a senior official from the revenue department.

But the official also said that community members must approach the Taluk office themselves if they want a speedy remedy. "That community is being used by local politicians for their own benefits. They are made to sit in protests for random labour groups and are also paid for this. If interference from political parties come down, we can surely help in bettering their living conditions," added the official.