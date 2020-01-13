Home States Tamil Nadu

Campaign in Tamil Nadu to spread awareness on child safety

The campaign will cover 5,000 people in the block and papers containing signatures will be submitted to the Collector, District Chairperson, SP and State Commission for Child Rights.

Published: 13th January 2020 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

child abuse, child safety

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Integrated Rural Community Development Society (IRCDS) and Children Believe, NGOs working with children, launched a signature campaign in Poondi block in Tiruvallur district on Saturday to create awareness among newly-elected panchayat representatives, parents, youth and others, about promoting child-friendly families, communities and institutions.

Members of IRCDS said the campaign was inaugurated by SP P Aravindan. 

The campaign will cover 5,000 people in the block and papers containing signatures will be submitted to the Collector, District Chairperson, SP and State Commission for Child Rights. The aim is to promote Poondi block as a replicate model ‘Child-Friendly Block’.

The week-long campaign will cover 49 panchayats and 72 villages. “We will educate panchayat representatives, children, parents and youth along with government departments including Social Defence Department about POCSO Act Right to Education Act and Juvenile Justice Act. They will also be encouraged to take a pledge to create a safe society for children,” said P Stephen, programme manager, IRCDS. “We chose Poondi because literacy rate is low,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IRCDS Children Believe Child-Friendly Block
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp