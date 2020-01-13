Healthcare a distant dream for K Perambalur villagers

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: With no access to proper healthcare and having to travel for hours for treatment, residents of Keezha Perambalur village in Perambalur district have been demanding a primary health centre (PHC) for more than 30 years.

The village is on the border between Perambalur and Cuddalore districts. Over 1,000 families live in the village. It is surrounded by 12 smaller villages, including Vasistapuram, Mettu Kalingaraya Nallur, Velvimangalam, Veeramanallur, Keeranur and Vayalpadi. These villagers usually go to Thittakudi Government Hospital in Cuddalore district or Athiyur PHC in Perambalur town for emergencies and other treatment. However, going to these places means hours of travel and many villagers prefer not to make the arduous journeys, putting their lives at risk in many cases.

Residents said they have filed numerous petitions with the Perambalur Deputy Director of Health, MLAs, MPs, the Chief Minister's Special Grievances Cell and the District Collector's office. Officials have been dismissive and asked them to manage with the primary health sub-centre in Keezha Perambalur, which is grossly inadequate. Most such sub-centres do not have doctors and only village health nurses tare on hand to tend to patient needs.

Keezha Perambalur resident N Ilamurugan (75) said, "I have been running from pillar to post with petitions for a PHC for the past five years. Recently, my brother had a heart attack and was declared brought dead. People often sustain snake and insect bites in the fields of our village and we are unable to get immediate treatment. The government should take steps without delay to build a PHC here in the interest of the people." Another resident, G Ilayaraja, said, "There is no proper transport from our village to Athiyur (11 km) and Thittakudi (8 km). This makes it difficult for the elderly to be treated for their ailments. Even if we want to avail private hospitals, we need to go to Thittakudi. The district administration should come forward and set up a PHC or at least upgrade the primary health sub-centre into one in our village. "

When contacted, a Perambalur Health department official said, "We have not received any petition so far. If people file a petition, we will recommend the same to the government."