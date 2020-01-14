Home States Tamil Nadu

11-yr-old Pudukai boy releases book on Science

The eleven-year-old who started making YouTube Videos in 2017, released a book on science and technology at an event in Tiruchy on Monday.

Published: 14th January 2020 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Age is just a number for the young Youtuber from Pudukkottai. The eleven-year-old who started making YouTube Videos in 2017, released a book on science and technology at an event in Tiruchy on Monday. The book 'A Preteen Speaks on Science and Technology' written by Timothy Paul was launched formally at SRM Hotel in Tiruchy by IIM Tiruchy director Bhimaraya Metri. Paul said that educational and informative YouTube videos inspired him to make videos himself. He started his own YouTube channel 'Frentran' when he was just eight. He started uploading videos on trends and eventually shifted to science, technology and philosophy. The book compiles his videos on science and technology with references and illustrations. Timothy said that it was his uncle Gibson who suggested the book. This compilation, turned to a 212-page book is now available on e-commerce platforms.

The book deals with Astronomy, Aeronautics, Automobiles, Neuroscience, Environmental Science, Maths and English. Timothy's father, C Isaac Jebastine, who is a professor at Bharathidasan University said that his son made optimum use of internet to learn new things. He said, "It is not just the topics of his interests, but he even learnt the American accent from the YouTube videos." The book was released by Bhimaraya Metri, Director of IIM Tiruchy and the first copy was given to Jonathan Jayabarathan, the chairman of Paul's school Mount Zion, Pudukkottai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YouTube Timothy Paul IIM Tiruchy
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp