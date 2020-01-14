11-yr-old Pudukai boy releases book on Science

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Age is just a number for the young Youtuber from Pudukkottai. The eleven-year-old who started making YouTube Videos in 2017, released a book on science and technology at an event in Tiruchy on Monday. The book 'A Preteen Speaks on Science and Technology' written by Timothy Paul was launched formally at SRM Hotel in Tiruchy by IIM Tiruchy director Bhimaraya Metri. Paul said that educational and informative YouTube videos inspired him to make videos himself. He started his own YouTube channel 'Frentran' when he was just eight. He started uploading videos on trends and eventually shifted to science, technology and philosophy. The book compiles his videos on science and technology with references and illustrations. Timothy said that it was his uncle Gibson who suggested the book. This compilation, turned to a 212-page book is now available on e-commerce platforms.

The book deals with Astronomy, Aeronautics, Automobiles, Neuroscience, Environmental Science, Maths and English. Timothy's father, C Isaac Jebastine, who is a professor at Bharathidasan University said that his son made optimum use of internet to learn new things. He said, "It is not just the topics of his interests, but he even learnt the American accent from the YouTube videos." The book was released by Bhimaraya Metri, Director of IIM Tiruchy and the first copy was given to Jonathan Jayabarathan, the chairman of Paul's school Mount Zion, Pudukkottai.