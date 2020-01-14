Home States Tamil Nadu

Aim to generate jobs, EPS panel clears over Rs 6000-crore projects

CM-led committee cleared funds for 15 industrial projects will be set up in eight districts of State; he also launched AYSS to provide sports training

Published: 14th January 2020 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

(Clockwise from Left) CM felicitated medal winners at the Indian Fire Services Games held in UP. He also honoured winners at the South Asian Games and handed over a cheque for `1 crore to the family of SSI Y Wilson

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The high powered committee headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, constituted for expeditious investment facilitation and single-window clearances for the Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) signed during his recent visit to three countries, on Monday cleared 15 projects with an investment of Rs 6,608 crore, which would generate employment for 6,763 persons soon.  This is the second meeting of the committee. During the first meeting in November last, 21 industrial projects with an investment of Rs 8,120 crore were cleared.

The 15 industrial projects which were cleared on Monday would be established in eight districts - Thoothukudi, Thiruvallur,  Kancheepuram, Coimbatore, Trichy, Perambalur, Krishnagiri and Velur, an official release here said. Besides, the committee also deliberated on the following topics: the clearances already given for industrial projects through the Single Window process, mega industrial projects that await clearance of the government, reforms required for simplifying the rules for investors to start their ventures, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) projects etc.,  Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Industries Minister MC Sampath, and officials took part in the meeting.

CM hands over Rs 1 crore aid to slain cop’s kin
Chennai : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore towards financial assistance to the family of Y Wilson, Special Sub Inspector of Kaliyakkavilai Police Station in Kanyakumari district, who was murdered on January 8. Wilson’s wife Angel Mary and her two daughters received the cheque from the Chief Minister at the Secretariat.  Palaniswami spoke to them for a few minutes and consoled them. Talking to reporters later, Angel Mary said the chief minister had promised her that those who murdered Wilson would be brought to the book. She added that the CM also assured her that one of her daughters would be provided a government job.

MGR @103: AIADMK to hold public meetings
Chennai : The AIADMK will organise public meetings for four days across the State from January 21 to commemorate the 103rd birth anniversary of its founder and former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran. On January 25, public meetings will be held to pay respect to martyrs of the 1965 anti-Hindi agitation. The meetings will take place across Tamil Nadu and in the states where the party has its units. During these meetings, the achievements of the AIADMK government in various sectors and its electoral victories in recent times will be highlighted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp