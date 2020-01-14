Aim to generate jobs, EPS panel clears over Rs 6000-crore projects

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The high powered committee headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, constituted for expeditious investment facilitation and single-window clearances for the Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) signed during his recent visit to three countries, on Monday cleared 15 projects with an investment of Rs 6,608 crore, which would generate employment for 6,763 persons soon. This is the second meeting of the committee. During the first meeting in November last, 21 industrial projects with an investment of Rs 8,120 crore were cleared.

The 15 industrial projects which were cleared on Monday would be established in eight districts - Thoothukudi, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Coimbatore, Trichy, Perambalur, Krishnagiri and Velur, an official release here said. Besides, the committee also deliberated on the following topics: the clearances already given for industrial projects through the Single Window process, mega industrial projects that await clearance of the government, reforms required for simplifying the rules for investors to start their ventures, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) projects etc., Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Industries Minister MC Sampath, and officials took part in the meeting.

CM hands over Rs 1 crore aid to slain cop’s kin

Chennai : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore towards financial assistance to the family of Y Wilson, Special Sub Inspector of Kaliyakkavilai Police Station in Kanyakumari district, who was murdered on January 8. Wilson’s wife Angel Mary and her two daughters received the cheque from the Chief Minister at the Secretariat. Palaniswami spoke to them for a few minutes and consoled them. Talking to reporters later, Angel Mary said the chief minister had promised her that those who murdered Wilson would be brought to the book. She added that the CM also assured her that one of her daughters would be provided a government job.

MGR @103: AIADMK to hold public meetings

Chennai : The AIADMK will organise public meetings for four days across the State from January 21 to commemorate the 103rd birth anniversary of its founder and former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran. On January 25, public meetings will be held to pay respect to martyrs of the 1965 anti-Hindi agitation. The meetings will take place across Tamil Nadu and in the states where the party has its units. During these meetings, the achievements of the AIADMK government in various sectors and its electoral victories in recent times will be highlighted.