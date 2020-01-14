Home States Tamil Nadu

CBE: NCTE withdraws recognition grated for BU's BPEd course

Cracking its whip on Bharathiar University for not responding to its show cause notice by providing necessary documents, NCTE has withdrawn the recognition granted to the university for BPEd course.

Published: 14th January 2020 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

By S Mannar Mannan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Cracking its whip on Bharathiar University for not responding to its show cause notice by providing necessary documents, the National Council for Teachers Education (NCTE) has withdrawn the recognition granted to the university for conducting BPEd course.

The NCTE in its southern regional committee meeting, held between January 7-9 at its head office in New Delhi, has decided that the recognition for BPEd course would be withdrawn with effect from the next academic session. The penal action was taken under clause 17(1) of the NCTE Act of 1993.

It is said that the management of Bharathiar University had not submitted required documents in response to show cause notice issued on April 30. Another opportunity was given to the university by serving final show cause notice on October 23. But, the university did not submit its reply or a representation in response to final show cause notice, said sources.

The NCTE southern regional committee meeting chaired by KK Shine considered the issue and decided to withdraw the recognition given to the department of physical education of the university.

When contacted, Vice Chancellor P Kaliraj said, "While submitting the annual performance appraisal report, deadline for which is December 31, the department had submitted all documents including land, building approval, etc. So, they thought that it is not required to submit documents separately for the show cause notice."

Saying that the university has already taken steps to get the recognition back, he hoped that the NCTE would recognise the course at its next meeting.

In May 2015, the NCTE had granted recognition to the physical education department of Bharathiar University for conducting the BPEd programme with an annual intake of 100 students. Apart from BPEd, Bharathiar University offers MPEd, BEd and MEd courses with the recognition of NCTE.

