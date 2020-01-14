Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Palaniswami launches Amma sports scheme

Published: 14th January 2020 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (Photo| EPS)

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday launched the Amma Youth Sports Scheme (AYSS), which aims at identifying young talents in villages and providing them appropriate training to enable them to take part in high-level sports events. 

Through video conferencing facility at the secretariat, the Chief Minister launched the scheme operation at a playground in Kilai village panchayat, Kancheepuram district. In due course, this scheme would be implemented in 12,524 village panchayats and 528 town panchayats across the State.

Under the AYSS, Amma Youth Sports Clubs would be set up for boys and girls in all village and town panchayats. Playgrounds would be readied, sports equipment distributed, open gyms established, and sport events would be organised at panchayat, union, district or State levels under the scheme.

The CM also inaugurated a building, constructed at a cost of `96 crore, for the district sports complex in Tiruchy. Meanwhile, the 36 sportspersons, who had won medals at the 13th South Asian Games held in Nepal were honoured by the CM on Monday.

On the occasion, he handed over cheques to the tune of `2.36 crore towards incentives for them.  Also, the 33 personnel from TN Fire and Rescue Services Department who won medals at the Indian Fire Services Games held recently in Lucknow, called on the CM on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami Amma sports scheme
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp