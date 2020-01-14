CM Palaniswami launches Amma sports scheme

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday launched the Amma Youth Sports Scheme (AYSS), which aims at identifying young talents in villages and providing them appropriate training to enable them to take part in high-level sports events.

Through video conferencing facility at the secretariat, the Chief Minister launched the scheme operation at a playground in Kilai village panchayat, Kancheepuram district. In due course, this scheme would be implemented in 12,524 village panchayats and 528 town panchayats across the State.

Under the AYSS, Amma Youth Sports Clubs would be set up for boys and girls in all village and town panchayats. Playgrounds would be readied, sports equipment distributed, open gyms established, and sport events would be organised at panchayat, union, district or State levels under the scheme.

The CM also inaugurated a building, constructed at a cost of `96 crore, for the district sports complex in Tiruchy. Meanwhile, the 36 sportspersons, who had won medals at the 13th South Asian Games held in Nepal were honoured by the CM on Monday.

On the occasion, he handed over cheques to the tune of `2.36 crore towards incentives for them. Also, the 33 personnel from TN Fire and Rescue Services Department who won medals at the Indian Fire Services Games held recently in Lucknow, called on the CM on Monday.