‘Education sans employment meaningless’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While recruiting engineers, draftsmen, and stapathis for the newly-constituted Renovation and Conservation Wing for Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, first preference must be given to students of Government College of Architecture and Sculpture in Mahabalipuram and other institutions recognised by the government.

It’s the duty of the State to provide ample employment opportunities to its citizens, said the court, adding that education without job opportunities is meaningless.

“The right to employment is a fundamental right. When a special institution is created for a specific purpose, it is the duty of the State to make way for adequate employment opportunities,” Justice R Mahadevan said.

The judge was allowing a writ petition from DV Murugan praying for a direction to the HR&CE and the Tourism department to appoint the degree holders from the Mahabalipuram government college to the post of stapathis. The Tourism secretary has been asked to finalise and bring into life the HR&CE Engineering and Subordinate Service Rules within 3 months.

The Tourism department shall provide infrastructure and other facilities to the Mahabalipuram college to qualify the students efficiently.