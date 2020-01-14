ISPs, cable operators restrained from telecasting Pattas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court has restrained nearly 40 Internet Service Providers (ISP) including the State-owned BSNL and other cable TV operators from telecasting Tamil feature film ‘Pattas’. Accepting the arguments of advocate Vijayan Subramanian, Justice G Jayachandran granted the interim injunction on Monday.

The advocated asserted that unless ISPs and others are restrained from transmitting and communicating the film scheduled to release on January 14, the plaintiff company Sathya Jothi Films, will suffer a huge loss.