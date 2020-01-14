Plea alleges illegal detention of two Kumari men by police over SSI's murder

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court issued notice on a habeas corpus petition filed by a man from Kanniyakumari, alleging illegal detention of his two brothers, who were taken away by police for inquiry in connection with the recent murder of a Special Sub Inspector of police at Kaliyakkavilai in Nagercoil.

The petitioner, who is from Tirunelveli, claimed that the Tirunelveli 'Q' Branch police were repeatedly trespassing into his house for taking two of his brothers for inquiry, without giving any reasons. He alleged that on January 10 at around 5 am, five police personnel trespassed into his house and forcibly took away the two again, and the whereabouts of his brothers are unknown since then.

Claiming that the police have illegally detained his brothers and are trying to include them in the case relating to the murder of the Kaliyakkavilai SSI, Basheer approached the court seeking a direction to trace his brothers. A Bench comprising Justices M Duraiswamy and T Ravindran, who heard the plea, issued notice to the police authorities concerned, returnable before January 23.